October 30, 2023
Gas Prices Spike Again In Last Seven Days

by Michael McIntyre0
"Gas Pump" by Mike Mozart, some rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Following a price spike of oil in the markets, gas prices did the same last week.  Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen almost 28 cents a gallon in the last 7 days, and stand at an average of $3.39 per gallon according to GasBuddy. The good news is that prices in Fort Wayne are 22.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are still below the national average of $3.45 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.09/gallon Sunday while the lowest price in the state was $2.89 per gallon. The national average price of diesel however has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.43 per gallon.

