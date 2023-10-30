Sunday Night Shooting Leaves Woman In Life-Threatening Condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly after 8 P.M. police were called to the 3000 block of Lower Huntington Road where they found an adult female who was found suffering an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported quickly to a local area hospital where she was listed in life-threatening condition. A witness was identified and is cooperating with the investigation. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.