General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization To Hold Parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A local nonprofit group is stepping forward to take over the coordination of the traditional parade that has been a part of annual summer festivities for so many years. The General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization, Inc. (GMAWO) will be organizing the new parade, which will be known as The General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Parade. It will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The Organization is looking for entrants and sponsors, and asks that interested persons email GMAWO at madanthonywayneorg@gmail.com.

GMAWO Founder and Chairman, J. Michael Loomis, stated: “We didn’t anticipate that this would be happening, but the annual parade is such a good event for families that we want to make sure it doesn’t go away”. Loomis went on to say that the GMAWO is looking to restructure the parade in such a way as to make it an even more exciting and fun event.

Former TRF Parade Committee Chairman Justin Meisner also commented: “The Parade has had such a meaningful history in Fort Wayne that it has become one of those events that everyone looks forward to seeing each year”. Meisner added, “I’m happy that GMAWO will be carrying on the tradition, and I’m anxious to be a part of the organization of the new Parade”.

The mission of the General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization, Inc., a 501(c)(3) entity, is to “enhance area education about relevant history”. Loomis requested that Fort Wayne City Council pass a resolution proclaiming July 16 as General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Day, and it passed 6-3 on February 26, 2019. The GMAWO was established shortly thereafter to organize events consistent with its mission statement. GMAWO won the award for “Most Educational Float” in the 2019 TRF Annual Parade.