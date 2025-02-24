Gas Prices Trending Down In The Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne. Prices in Fort Wayne are 18.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 24.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.648 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $2.68/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.11/g, a difference of 43.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.54/g while the highest was $3.59/g, a difference of $1.05/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today. The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 18.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Fort Wayne and the national average going back ten years:

February 24, 2024: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

February 24, 2023: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

February 24, 2022: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

February 24, 2021: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

February 24, 2020: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

February 24, 2019: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

February 24, 2018: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

February 24, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 24, 2016: $1.62/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

February 24, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)