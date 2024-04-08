Going to Indy for the Eclipse? Purdue Has 10 Things You Need to Know

Top Ten Ways to Make Your

Total Solar Eclipse at IMS presented by Purdue University

Out of This World

10. Pack your cooler or backpack with your favorite snacks and drinks and prepare to tailgate with fellow space enthusiasts from all over the world. Remember coolers must be no bigger than 18 x 15 x 15.

9. Leave your cash at home. We’re cashless at IMS. Concessions and merchandise will be available throughout the venue. Tap-to-pay phone payments will be accepted, as well as credit and debit transactions.

8. Pick your favorite video board and enjoy NASA TV’s live coverage of this astronomical phenomenon.

7. Watch for special guests like Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, multiple astronauts, and NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers. You don’t know who you might run into at the Racing Capital of the World! And don’t forget the astronaut and driver autograph session at 3:30 p.m.

6. Get a little taste of May as three-time Indianapolis 500 pole winner Ed Carpenter turns a handful of demonstration laps on the famed 2.5-mile oval. And once the track is clear, we’ll open it up so you can watch the Total Solar Eclipse from the frontstretch!

5. Learn even more about space and motorsports! Check out the STEM symposium or one of NASA’s educational exhibits. Purdue University, Indiana Space Grant Consortium and NearSpace Education also will offer exhibits, booths, demonstrations and displays, available throughout the day in IMS’ Trackside Garages, turned Exhibit Hall.

4. Take your photo with the Borg-Warner Trophy, Visit Indy’s _NDY Sculpture and an eclipse-themed INDYCAR SERIES race car.

3. Don’t be left in the dark! Prepare to arrive early and plan ahead to enjoy everything the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has to offer. Gates open at 9 a.m. and there’s plenty to do and see before the sky goes dark.

2. Wear your “The Greatest Spectacles” to protect your eyes during the Total Solar Eclipse. Once inside the facility, IMS staff will be handing out glasses, and there will be a pick-up location in Pagoda Plaza.

1. Know there’s no better place to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime experience than the Racing Capital of the World.