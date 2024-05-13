Fatal Collision at Fort Wayne Intersection Leaves One Dead and a Juvenile in Critical Condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A two-vehicle accident occurred late Friday night at the intersection of Lima Rd and W Till Rd, claiming the life of one adult male and severely injuring a young girl.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, alongside Fire and Medic units, responded to the scene shortly after 11:11 PM, following reports of the collision.

Upon arrival, emergency crews worked to free the occupants of a white Ford Flex, where both the driver, an adult male, and his juvenile female passenger were trapped. The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The young passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

The second vehicle involved, a gray Dodge Durango driven by an adult male, reportedly ran a red light while speeding southbound on Lima Rd. The impact struck the Ford Flex, which was traveling eastbound on W Till Rd. The driver of the Durango was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is actively investigating the crash. Authorities closed Lima Rd between W Till Rd and W Wallen Rd after the crash to inspect the scene. The investigation is ongoing.