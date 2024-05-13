Three Injured in Collision at County Intersection

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An accident occurred at the intersection of State Road 101 and Lincoln Highway East, leaving three people injured

It started around 6 P.M. when Allen County Sheriff’s Department officers, alongside emergency medics, arrived at the scene to find two vehicles severely damaged.

According to a preliminary investigation, the accident involved a southbound passenger car on State Road 101 and a westbound pickup truck on Lincoln Highway East. The crash was reportedly caused by the pickup truck’s failure to obey the stop sign, resulting in a collision with the passenger car.

The impact of the crash sent the driver of the passenger car to a local hospital in critical condition. Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck was also transported to the hospital, listed in serious condition. The pickup truck’s passenger sustained less severe injuries and was reported in fair condition.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate the precise cause of the crash.