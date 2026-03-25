Goshen Looks to Boost Downtown With DORA Plan

GOSHEN, IND. (WOWO) A proposal to create a designated outdoor refreshment area in Goshen is moving ahead after clearing its first major step, according to WNDU.

The Goshen City Council approved the DORA ordinance on its first reading by a five-to-two vote. The plan would allow customers to carry alcoholic beverages from participating businesses within a defined downtown boundary.

City officials say the program is designed to support local restaurants and enhance community events by allowing people to move freely outdoors with drinks. Supporters point to similar programs already in place in nearby communities as a way to boost foot traffic and economic activity.

However, the proposal also drew concern from some residents and council members, particularly over the presence of open alcohol containers in public spaces. The issue prompted more than an hour of discussion during the council meeting.

The ordinance must pass additional readings before it can take effect. If approved, the designated area would operate within specific guidelines set by the city.