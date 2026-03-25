New Tech Tracks Blocked Railroad Crossings in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A new monitoring system is giving drivers and first responders real-time information about blocked railroad crossings in Elkhart County, according to WSBT.

The system, installed in 2024, tracks eight crossings in Jackson Township, south of Goshen. Using cameras and cloud-based software, it provides live updates through a public website that helps users avoid delays.

Data collected so far shows hundreds of blockages lasting longer than 10 minutes. Some crossings have been blocked for hours at a time, highlighting the scale of the issue in one of Indiana’s busiest rail corridors, where roughly 100 trains pass through daily.

County officials say the tool is especially valuable for emergency responders, allowing them to adjust routes and avoid long delays when responding to calls. The system also sees steady public use, with hundreds of daily visits from drivers checking crossing conditions.

The project was funded by Elkhart County, with ongoing operating costs tied to each monitored crossing. Officials say the technology is already helping reduce travel disruptions and improve response times across the area.