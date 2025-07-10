Governor Dewine And Ohio Lawmakers

OHIO, (WOWO) — Ohio Lawmakers are meeting on July 21 to decide whether or not to override several of Governor Mike DeWine’s line item vetoes to the new State Budget.

WBNS 10-TV reports that all of them are related to property tax reforms.

DeWine approved the 60 billion dollar two year budget last week, but rejected several items including a measure to contain the rate of growth on property tax, as well as a requirement that school board candidates list their political party affiliation.

The budget does contain a flat income tax rate of 2.75%.