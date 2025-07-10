Buried Secrets Uncovered

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Hamilton County murder case from more than 30 years ago is finally moving forward. Thomas Anderson Jr. appeared in court Wednesday ahead of his trial, now scheduled for January 2026.

Anderson is charged in the death of Tony Bledsoe, who went missing back in 1992. At the hearing, Anderson’s lawyer said a grand jury once looked at the case but didn’t indict anyone. Anderson himself says he didn’t kill Bledsoe but helped get rid of the body after a dispute over stolen car parts.

Court records show Anderson told police that another man, Andy Emmert, shot and stabbed Bledsoe during a confrontation. Anderson says he struck Bledsoe with a bat and then helped conceal the body by placing dismembered parts in concrete before dumping them in Putnam County.

Bledsoe’s remains were found shortly after he disappeared but weren’t identified until years later, after a tip came in from Anderson’s nephew.

Police searched Emmert’s home last year and found items tied to the case. Emmert was fired from his local government job but hasn’t been charged. Prosecutors aren’t commenting on whether Emmert is still under investigation.

Anderson’s lawyer is reviewing grand jury transcripts to prepare his defense. Prosecutors ask anyone with information to come forward.