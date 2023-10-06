October 6, 2023
Indiana NewsLocal News

Governor Holcomb Presents Do It Best CEO With Sagamore of The Wabash

by Michael McIntyre0
Photo Courtesy: WPTA-TV "21Alive"

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb paid a visit to the Summit City Thursday.  The Governor’s mission was to honor a local business leader with the Sagamore of the Wabash. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, Holcomb stopped by the Electric Works campus to present the award, one of the highest civilian honors in Indiana, to Do it Best President and CEO Dan Starr.

Do it Best is the anchor tenant at Electric Works, and Starr has served as president and CEO of Do It Best since January 2016 after first joining the company in 2005. The businessman has also held a number of leadership roles in the community, including involvement with civic, charitable, and business boards.

