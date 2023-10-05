UAW To Make Stand-Up Announcement Friday Afternoon

DETROIT (WOWO) – Friday marks three weeks since the expiration of the United Auto Workers contract with Detroit’s Big Three.

The UAW announced a 2:00 p.m. “stand-up announcement” from Union boss Shawn Fain that will take place Friday. T

The details of what will be announced have not been released. However, earlier this week, Ford made its seventh offer to the UAW.

That offer included record pay and benefits. Workers would get a pay raise of more than 20%, along with cost-of-living allowances for inflation.

Details of G.M. and Stellantis’ recent proposals were not been released.

The union initially was asking for:

46% pay raise

32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay

Tier system removed

Restoration of traditional pensions for new hires

Now, the union said it is willing to accept a pay raise percentage in the mid-30s.