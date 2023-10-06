Indiana Lawmakers Make Opinions Known For Next Speaker of The House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NETWORK INDIANA): Wednesday is when lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives hope to vote and install a new Speaker of the House.

The previous speaker, Kevin McCarthy, was removed from that role through a motion to vacate put forth by Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz this week. Now two men have emerged as the frontrunners for the job.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is said to be the favorite amongst the Republican conference.

“We need a better communicator and a bolder leader. Someone who can rally and unify the Republican Party in the House,” said. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN-3rd). “That person, to me, is obviously Jim Jordan. He’s always the leader of any key conservative battle or fight.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is the other GOP member vying for the job.

Even though Banks knows who he is backing for speaker, a few other Republican lawmakers from Indiana are not so sure yet. The jury is still out for Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN-2nd).

“In order to become speaker of the House, you’re going to have to get to 218 votes on the floor,” Yakym said. “We’ve got an embarrassment of riches on the Republican side. Any one of these folks would do a phenomenal job leading our conference in the House of Representatives.”

The same goes for Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN-5th), who has garnered national attention for who she might back as speaker after she publicly said she was keeping her options open on whether to support McCarthy. She ultimately voted to keep McCarthy as speaker.

“I’m going to listen to them on how they are going to deliver,” she said. “It’s going to be a very difficult group of people to govern. You have to deal with the other side. You also have to be very strategic and smart.”

All three lawmakers will get a chance to have a better idea of the candidates in a lawmaker forum on Tuesday next week. The House will fully return from a week-long recess on Wednesday which is when they will hold a vote to install a new speaker.