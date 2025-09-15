September 15, 2025
Grace College Breaking Records

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WOWO) — Grace College in Winona Lake is celebrating record-breaking enrollment for the fifth year in a row.

The college now has nearly 2,500 students, including 1,975 undergrads and 254 seminary students – the seminary’s largest in nearly 25 years.

Growth is fueled by new programs in nursing, engineering, and business, plus expanded online options at Grace Theological Seminary.

President Drew Flamm says the college’s mission to integrate Biblical truth is resonating with students more than ever.

