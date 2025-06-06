June 6, 2025
Indiana News

Great Lakes Still Chilly

by David Scheie0
(Source: https://goo.gl/chVK5S License: https://goo.gl/sZ7V7x)

NORTHWEST INDIANA, (WOWO) — After a cooler-than-normal May, water temperatures across the lakes are slightly below average for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

While the difference is just a few degrees, it’s enough to make early-season dips feel extra chilly.

The lakes typically don’t hit their warmest temperatures until late August.

Bridge Michigan reports the average surface temperature in Lake Michigan is just over 45 degrees, with the warmest waters in the southern tip of the lake.

Lake Superior is the slowest to warm up, while Lake Erie heats up the fastest.

Related posts

Multiple dog food brands recalled for euthanasia drug contamination

Brooklyne Beatty

Indiana University Students Help Patrol Campus

Tom Franklin

Michelle Chambers officially files as Fort Wayne City Council At Large candidate

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.