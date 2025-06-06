FBI On Immigration Enforcement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The new Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office, Christopher O’Malley, said his team is taking a methodical approach to dealing with illegal immigration enforcement.

“We follow a process. Our process is focused on and driven by intelligence,” said O’Malley in a Friday morning interview with WIBC’s Tony Katz. O’Malley took over this position last month.

O’Malley says they are the prioritize their focus on the most violent offenders and criminals.

“We have agents participating in immigrations and enforcement operations across Indiana. There are operations going on every single day here,” said O’Malley.

He says a lot of the efforts in Indiana are driven by nuances in the Midwest.

“We work closely with our partners in Illinois, Ohio, and elsewhere,” said O’Malley.

The FBI in Indianapolis and around the country is always monitoring violence abroad and how it could affect problems in the United States of America.

O’Malley has a favor to ask of you.

“Just please be vigilant. Be aware and share information. Help the FBI identify potential threats and problems,” said O’Malley.