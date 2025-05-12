May 12, 2025
Indiana News

Greenwood Plane Crash

by Network Indiana0

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WOWO) — A plane crashed near the Indy South Greenwood Airport, according to the Greenwood Fire Department.

Greenwood firefighters say it happened Sunday afternoon after 12:00.

While beginning its flight north from a runway, a small plane lost power and had to perform an immediate landing in the grass near the Indiana State Police hangar.

Minor injured were reported, according to Greenwood firefighters, and they were taken to a trauma center to get treated.

However, officials have not yet confirmed how many people were involved in the crash.

Officials are looking into what led up to the crash.

