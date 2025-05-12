Man Charged In Involuntary Manslaughter In Marion

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday because police say he caused the death of a 55-year-old man in Marion.

At 12:28 p.m. Friday, Marion Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of West 9th Street after Grant County Central Dispatch received a call of domestic violence and a medical condition. Officers arrived and found an unresponsive 55-year-old man. Officers attempted life-saving techniques until medical personnel arrived on the scene.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after medical personnel arrived.

Investigators learned that Quad Story, 21, of Marion, was at the residence. Before 911 was called, Story began to commit domestic battery on his mother. His mother had a moderate injury to her face and head area. The 55-year-old man attempted to calm the situation before he was shoved by Story. Story’s mother and the man walked away from the scene before the man collapsed in an alleyway. The man made his way to the rear of a residence on West 9th Street before he lost consciousness and 911 was called.

Story was found and arrested by officers. He was preliminarily charged with involuntary manslaughter and domestic battery with moderated injury.