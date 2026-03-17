Group Behind Michigan ‘Tax the Rich’ Plan Targets 2028 Ballot

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan voters will not decide this year on a proposed tax increase targeting the state’s highest earners to fund public schools.

The advocacy group Invest in MI Kids says it has suspended its petition campaign after determining it could not gather enough valid signatures in time to qualify for the 2026 general election ballot.

The proposed constitutional amendment would have created a 5 percent surtax on individuals earning more than $500,000 annually and couples earning more than $1 million. Supporters estimated the measure could generate about $1.7 billion each year for K-12 education programs.

Organizers reported collecting nearly 250,000 signatures during the petition drive, but state law requires at least 446,198 valid signatures within a 180-day period to place the measure before voters, according to Bridge Michigan.

Backers said the additional revenue would have supported efforts to reduce class sizes, strengthen career and technical education programs, and help recruit and retain teachers.

Supporters also argued the tax would affect only a small share of Michigan taxpayers. Fewer than 60,000 filers in the state reported income above $500,000 in 2021 out of roughly 4.9 million total filers, according to Bridge Michigan.

Despite halting the current campaign, organizers say the effort is not over. The group plans to regroup and launch another petition drive in 2027 with the goal of placing the proposal on the 2028 ballot.

That election year will coincide with the presidential race, though Michigan will not have a gubernatorial contest on the ballot. Organizers say the additional time will allow them to rebuild the campaign and gather the signatures needed for a future vote.