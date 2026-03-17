Three-County I-75 Pursuit Ends with Chicago Driver in Custody

FINDLAY, OH (WOWO) A Chicago man is in custody after authorities say he led troopers on a high-speed pursuit through multiple counties in northwest Ohio.

The chase began around noon Saturday when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding in Auglaize County. Instead of pulling over, the driver accelerated and headed north on Interstate 75, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Authorities say the pursuit continued after the vehicle briefly exited the interstate at Beaverdam before returning to I-75. Troopers attempted several times to stop the vehicle using spike strips.

One of those attempts damaged a tire near Findlay, forcing the driver to slow down and eventually pull over near mile marker 160, according to WLIO.

Troopers identified the driver as 36-year-old Antwan Nathaniel of Chicago. He surrendered without further incident.

Investigators say Nathaniel told officers he was experiencing suicidal thoughts and was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for evaluation, according to WLIO.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the case remains under investigation and possible charges are pending.