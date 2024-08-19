Gull denies two motions from defense team in Delphi case

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Special Judge Fran Gull has denied two motions from the defense team representing suspect Richard Allen.

The defense team in the Delphi murders case wanted charges dismissed based on what they called exculpatory evidence that would prove Allen’s innocence, but Judge Gull ruled Friday they could not prove that evidence was exculpatory.

The judge says Allen’s legal team also couldn’t establish a solid line of evidence against an alternative suspect.

Judge Gull also denied the motion to punish the prosecution for what the defense called abuse of evidence rules.

Trial begins on Oct. 14.