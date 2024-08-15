Habitat to build two more homes in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne has begun construction on two more homes in Huntington County.

Habitat Partner Family, Jadee, will be one of the Huntington families purchasing a home this season. When asked what homeownership will mean to her and her four children Jadee shared, “Safety and freedom — a safe place for my growing children to be themselves.”

This Habitat home will feature 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1-car garage. It will be built at 939 Iowa Street, just next door to Habitat’s other Huntington build of the season at 949 Iowa Street.

Habitat staff joined Jadee, Huntington community leaders, and local business leaders to celebrate the start of the build on Thursday.

Habitat GFW will serve 26 families in the 2024-25 build season. Locations this year include two homes in Huntington as well as 24 in Southeast and East Central Fort Wayne.

Habitat for Humanity is this year’s WOWO Penny Pitch recipient. Learn more here.