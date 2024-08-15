THE MCCORMICK PROPERTY TAX PLAN

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WOWO) — You now know the official plan of tax attack from the Democratic ticket for governor and lieutenant governor.

In a virtual press conference Thursday, gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick revealed what she calls the “McCormick-Goodin Commonsense Property Tax Relief Plan”, also named after the lieutenant governor nominee Terry Goodin.

The plan calls for a cap on increases to property tax bills at 10-percent, followed by increasing the homeowner property tax deduction by 40-percent, personal exemptions by 150-percent, and finally increasing the renters tax deduction by 33-percent.

“Many Hoosiers are struggling to keep up with rising property taxes driven by increased assessed values. Senior citizens, those on fixed incomes, veterans, and working families deserve relief,” said McCormick in a press release Thursday, “our commonsense plan helps those feeling the pain of property taxes without raiding critical funding that supports our local communities, schools, libraries, police, and fire departments.”

The McCormick campaign says this plan will avoid making cuts to local government services like police and fire departments. McCormick and Goodin both have accused Senator Mike Braun’s 3-percent “2021 tax bill” plan of not offering a sustainable, alternate tax revenue resource, which they claim would force cuts to local police, fire departments, and schools.

Braun and his lieutenant governor running mate Micah Beckwith jabbed at the Democratic ticket for taking a “wait and see” approach and not releasing a tax plan earlier. Libertarian Donald Rainwater was the first on scene with his 7-percent cap tax plan.

“Mike Braun’s plan is unserious, reckless, and fiscally irresponsible. Leave it to a D.C. politician like Mike Braun to promise tax cuts that won’t come out of the state budget or impact state spending,” McCormick continued, “the state can provide property tax relief now for those who need it while finding a long term solution to address local funding needs. It is simply a question of budget priorities. As a State Representative, Mike Braun voted for higher property taxes1 when he had the chance to put Hoosiers first. I will always put Hoosiers first and support our local communities.”

Election Day is November 5th.