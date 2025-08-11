August 11, 2025
Local News

Heat, Humidity, And Rain

by Network Indiana0
heat, summer, nature, sun, heat record, heat free, humid, tropical, uv radiation, shine, heaven, warmth, vacations, sea, sweat, photography

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Heat, humidity, and scattered rainfall will be a factor this week all across Indiana.

“We’re going to see hot and humid conditions across much of the area with temperatures up to around 90,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Swain says you might see the occasional rain shower on Monday, but it’s after that where you’ll need to keep your eyes open for it.

“Our better chances of rain come Tuesday and Wednesday when a weak front moves into the area. Those storms will likely be scattered and then taper off by the end of the week. It looks like northern parts of the state will have the best chances for seeing rain on Tuesday,” said Swain.

Swain doesn’t see any sign of severe weather in the near future. Even though a slight cool down is coming later in the week, Swain says real relief will take a while.

“It could be closer to the end of the month that we’ll really start seeing cooler weather,” said Swain.

Related posts

Charges Filed Against Escaped Michigan Prisoner

WOWO News

Judge delays Ohio law mandating burial of fetal tissue for now

AP News

Fort Wayne’s Largest Festival Is In Trouble

David Scheie

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.