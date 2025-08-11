Fewer Young American Adults Achieving Adult Milestones

NATIONAL, (WOWO) — Almost half of 25-to-34 year-olds experienced all four milestones (moving out of their parents home, getting a job, getting married and having kids) in 1975.

Census Bureau data shows that nearly 50 years later, less than a quarter of U.S. adults in that demographic had done the same.

The findings suggest that young adults today prioritize economic security over starting a family, reflecting the rising burden of housing, food, gas and other costs.

Other possible factors: higher education levels, more women in the workplace, higher living costs and more varied family structures.