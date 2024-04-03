April 3, 2024
Heavy Rains And Flooded Roadways Led To One Car Getting Stuck On Tuesday Afternoon

ROANOKE, Ind. (WOWO) — Crews were called to the scene on reports of a car that got stuck in high water about halfway down Mahon Road in Roanoke, as reported by our news-gathering partners at 21ALIVE.

Firefighters say water started coming up through the floorboard and stalled the van in about two feet of water.

They used a boat to rescue the four kids and one adult who were stuck inside the van.

Everyone was safely removed.

The Roanoke Volunteer Fire Department reminds residents to ‘turn around, don’t drown’ if they encounter high water.

