Registered Sex Offender Wanted on Child Molestation Charges in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An Allen County judge has issued a warrant for 59-year-old Thomas Pendergraft of Angola, following accusations of molesting a child for over a decade.

Pendergraft faces serious charges, including two counts of child molestation and dissemination of harmful material to minors. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, the allegations date back to 2010, with the victim recalling incidents in both Angola and Fort Wayne.

The case gained traction after an interview with an Angola detective, during which the victim detailed multiple instances of abuse allegedly committed by Pendergraft. The victim, who was around 4 or 5 years old at the time, reported abuse spanning from 2010 to 2017.

This isn’t Pendergraft’s first encounter with such charges. In December, Steuben County prosecutors charged him with four counts of child molesting and a repeat sexual offender enhancement, all related to the same victim. Pendergraft also has a previous conviction for child molesting dating back to 2004, which resulted in a six-year prison sentence, with four years suspended.