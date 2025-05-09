Hicksville Teen Charged after Bomb Threat at School

Hicksville, OH. (WOWO): Hicksville Police arrested a 16 year old student from Hicksville High School after that student made claims of having a bomb.

Police Chief Mark Denning told WOWO News that the threat was reportedly made after school had dismissed for the day and emphasized that there were no students in harm’s way. A thorough search, including use of K-9 units revealed that no bombs or explosives were present in the school.

The student admitted to police that the statements were made resulting in charges and confinement in the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center.