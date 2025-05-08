Murder Trial Underway In Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — This week – jurors in the murder trial of Alison Davis heard emotional testimony and watched body camera footage.

Davis is accused of killing her husband, Kevin, in their New Haven home last August.

First responders testified that the scene didn’t align with a fall, and medical experts cast doubt on the injuries being accidental.

An emergency room doctor and the medical examiner explained that Kevin’s head trauma pointed to a blunt object strike, not a fall.

Kevin’s mother also questioned Alison’s calm demeanor and inconsistent stories.