Four Winds Casinos Are Recognizing Problem Gambling Awareness Month

NATIONWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi is working alongside the National Council on Problem Gambling to recognize the month.

The casinos say they are committed to promoting responsible gaming at all of their locations, and the month allows public health organizations, treatment providers, advocates, and gambling operators to inform the public about problem gambling.

The month of March was selected to coincide each year with March Madness, a time when Americans are expected to wager more than 3 billion dollars on the tournament.