March 7, 2025
National News

Four Winds Casinos Are Recognizing Problem Gambling Awareness Month

by David Scheie0

NATIONWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi is working alongside the National Council on Problem Gambling to recognize the month.

The casinos say they are committed to promoting responsible gaming at all of their locations, and the month allows public health organizations, treatment providers, advocates, and gambling operators to inform the public about problem gambling.

The month of March was selected to coincide each year with March Madness, a time when Americans are expected to wager more than 3 billion dollars on the tournament.

Related posts

Officers take protestors into custody after Columbia University calls in police to end pro-Palestinian occupation

AP News

Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

AP News

Banks votes “no” on spending/border bill

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.