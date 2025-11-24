High-Speed Pursuit Leads To Garage

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17‑year‑old, who had just gotten his driver’s license days earlier, led police on a high‑speed chase before crashing into a garage early Monday morning.

Deputies say the teenager was speeding near State Road 135 and County Line Road around 2:40 a.m. When an officer tried to pull him over, he kept going, turned off his headlights, and broke more traffic laws as the chase moved into Marion County.

The chase ended on South Meridian Street when the car slammed into a garage. Deputies arrested the teen without further incident.

Inside the car, officers found a loaded Micro Draco pistol. The teen was taken to a hospital for evaluation and faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and dangerous possession of a firearm. He’ll be moved to juvenile detention once medically cleared.