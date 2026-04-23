Trump Orders Navy To Fire On Any Mine-Deploying Iranian Small Boats

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump announced in a Thursday morning Truth Social post that he has commanded the U.S. Navy to conduct deadly strikes against any boats placing mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” the president declared in the post.

“There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.