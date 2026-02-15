February 15, 2026
Teen Charged With Felony Murder In Attempted Robbery Case

A 17-year-old girl is charged with felony murder after an attempted robbery in Fort Wayne ended with her alleged accomplice dead. 

Court documents say Mariah Franklin and 19-year-old Damion Jacobs tried to rob a woman who had come to buy cell phones on January 28.

 Police say the woman, from Kalamazoo, told investigators Franklin pulled a gun and demanded her belongings. When the victim tried to drive away, Franklin allegedly fired, but the shot struck Jacobs instead. 

The woman later drove off and left Jacobs’ body at an apartment complex. A warrant has now been issued for Franklin’s arrest.

