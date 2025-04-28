April 28, 2025
Historic Preservation Month Photo Contest Winners Revealed

by Network Indiana0
STATEWIDE–The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology has revealed the winners of its annual Historic Preservation Month photo contest, including Michael J. Sears and Thomas Adams.

Sears won the “altered” category with a photo of the August Rosenberger Building in Evansville, originally constructed in 1890.

Adams claimed the “color” category with a photo of the George Rogers Clark Memorial in Vincennes.

Additional winners were Wilhelmina Leach, Grace White, and Jennifer Minnis.

