Urgent Nationwide Bread Recall due to Ground Glass

Washington, D.C. (WOWO) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent nationwide recall on Upper Crust Bakery bread products after more than 800 cases where ground glass was discovered in or on the bread.

The department issued an urgent alert for certain breads that are part of Upper Crust Bakery LP that were found to have “glass fragments on top of the bread.”

The rolls were sold at the retail level in Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware and Ohio, according to the FDA.

The bread types included in the recall include:

Ancient Grains Hoagie roll in 4-ounce containers, recall number: F-0741-2025 in Lot #90

Multigrain Sourdough rolls in 18-ounce containers, recall number: F-0742-2025 in Lot #90

Whole Grain Multigrain rolls in 20-ounce containers, recall number: F-0743-2025 in Lot #92

All three products were packaged in corrugated paper cartons and are sold frozen.

In total, the FDA said 818 cases of Upper Crust Bakery bread are suspected of containing glass pieces, including 699 cases of the company’s 18-ounce multigrain sourdough packages, the largest portion of the recall.