April 28, 2025
Indiana News

Unclaimed Lotto Ticket Sold In Decatur

by Network Indiana0
lottery, lotto, sphere, luck, win, play, chance, game, gambling, jackpot, gamble, risk, money, bingo, lucky, number, ticket, fortune, rich, success, wealth, prize, bet, casino, finance, ball, addiction, entertainment, cash, millionaire, raffle, competition, lottery, lottery, lottery, lottery, lottery, lotto, bingo, bingo, raffle

Decatur, Ind. (WOWO) — A lucky Hoosier Lottery player won $50,000 after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket in Decatur.

The ticket, sold at Casey’s gas station at 1321 West Adams Street, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for the April 26 drawing.

The winning numbers were 12-20-26-38-40, with the Powerball 5.

Hoosier Lottery urges players to check their tickets using the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The winner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to claim their prize.

Related posts

Indiana officials planning 95 new coronavirus testing sites

AP News

Indiana lawmakers consider school prayer measure

AP News

Group Claims Video Games “Glamorize” Smoking

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.