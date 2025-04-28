Unclaimed Lotto Ticket Sold In Decatur

Decatur, Ind. (WOWO) — A lucky Hoosier Lottery player won $50,000 after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket in Decatur.

The ticket, sold at Casey’s gas station at 1321 West Adams Street, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for the April 26 drawing.

The winning numbers were 12-20-26-38-40, with the Powerball 5.

Hoosier Lottery urges players to check their tickets using the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The winner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to claim their prize.