April 15, 2024
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana Is Slated For Its 46th Honor Flight From Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — That is scheduled to happen on April 24. 85 veterans from the Fort Wayne area are confirmed for the flight.

There are 6 Korean War veterans, 11 Cold War veterans, 67 Vietnam veterans, 1 Lebanon/Grenada veteran. Included on this flight are 9 veterans who served their country in more than one war or conflict.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana’s mission is to transport America’s Veterans to Washington DC to visit the memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and their friends.

