Hoosiers Benefit as Indiana Moves Up in Health Care Cost Rankings

Indianapolis, IN (WOWO) — Indiana hospitals are showing notable progress in making health care more affordable. A recent study by WalletHub ranked Indiana as the eighth best state in the nation for health care costs, moving up from 15th just four years ago.

The Indiana Hospital Association (IHA) says these rankings demonstrate hospitals’ dedication to providing cost-effective care for both families and businesses across the state.

“As health care costs continue to challenge Hoosiers, these rankings reflect the hard work hospitals are putting in to deliver high-quality, affordable care,” the IHA said in a statement.

The improvement in rankings highlights ongoing efforts by Indiana hospitals to balance quality and affordability, ensuring patients can access the care they need without excessive financial burden.