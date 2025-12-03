Kosciusko REMC Scholarship Applications Now Open

Warsaw, Ind. (WOWO)— Kosciusko REMC (KREMC) has opened applications for its scholarship program, offering opportunities for local students to support their education and extracurricular projects.

The John H. Anglin Scholarship provides $1,000 to 10 applicants to help with tuition at a higher learning institution of their choice. The 4-H Scholarship awards $350 to 10 students for expenses related to any 4-H project.

“Supporting local students through these scholarships is a great way to invest in our community and local youth,” said Tim Landrigan, KREMC President & CEO. “We believe the future of our community rests with these students, and we are committed to investing in them.”

Applications must be completed by the student, with assistance from a parent or guardian if needed. Participants must submit a video answering the scholarship application questions. Applications and videos can be submitted at kremc.com/youth-programs or by emailing Laura Seney at lseney@kremc.com.

The deadline for submissions is March 31st, 2026, and scholarship recipients will be notified by May 15th, 2026, with winners announced during the KREMC Annual Meeting.