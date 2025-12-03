December 3, 2025
Red Rock Inn Faces Demolition

Plymouth, IN. (WOWO) City leaders have granted the owner of the Red Rock Inn additional time to address ongoing safety issues at the property. A new “take action” order extends the deadline to May 1, 2026, requiring the owner to either complete repairs or proceed with demolition.

Under the updated order, the owner must secure all areas of the property except the restaurant section. Officials stated that any violation of this order or any previous orders will result in demolition without exceptions.

The city required the motel to be vacated last month after inspectors identified multiple health, fire, and building code violations. Officials said the conditions at the property posed risks that required immediate action.

City staff will continue monitoring the site to ensure compliance as the May 2026 deadline approaches.

