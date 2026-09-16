Hormone Therapy for Menopause Linked to Lower Risk of Heart Problems in 20-Year Study

DETROIT, Mich. (WOWO) — Hormone therapy used to relieve menopause symptoms may also be associated with a lower risk of serious cardiovascular problems, according to a new study that followed more than 2,700 women for two decades.

The research focused on women who had no history of cardiovascular disease when they entered the study and were experiencing common menopause symptoms, including hot flashes and night sweats. About 750 of the women began hormone therapy during the study period.

Researchers found that women who started hormone therapy had an estimated 22% lower rate of cardiovascular events than women who did not use the treatment. Those events included heart attacks and strokes.

The timing of treatment appeared to matter.

Women who began hormone therapy within 10 years of menopause had an estimated 27% lower rate of cardiovascular problems compared with women who did not take the therapy.

The strongest association was found among Black women, who had an estimated 49% lower rate of cardiovascular events.

However, the findings do not establish that hormone therapy prevents heart disease.

The study was observational, meaning researchers found an association between hormone therapy and cardiovascular outcomes but could not prove that the treatment itself caused the lower risk. Other differences between the women who used hormone therapy and those who did not could have contributed to the results.

Researchers also do not yet know why the association appeared stronger among Black women. Women in that group are generally more likely to experience hot flashes and night sweats that occur more frequently and last longer.

Hormone levels change substantially during menopause, including a dramatic decline in estrogen. Estrogen is involved in several processes that help protect cardiovascular health, so the loss of estrogen during menopause may contribute to changes in a woman’s heart and blood-vessel health.

But the study’s findings are not a recommendation for women to begin hormone therapy specifically to prevent heart disease.

The hormone treatments available today also differ from some of the therapies used when the study began roughly 20 years ago, making additional research necessary before doctors can determine whether modern hormone therapy offers cardiovascular protection.

Hormone therapy remains an effective treatment for menopause symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats, which can affect as many as 80% of women.

For women considering treatment, the decision should be made with a doctor, such as a family physician or gynecologist. Factors including the timing of menopause, symptoms, medical history and individual risks can affect whether hormone therapy is appropriate.

The study’s findings suggest that starting hormone therapy earlier in the menopause transition may be associated with cardiovascular benefits, but researchers stress that treatment needs to be individualized and should not be viewed as a way to prevent heart disease.