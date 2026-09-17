Michigan seeks public input on 25-year transportation plan

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan residents have an opportunity this week to weigh in on how the state will move people and goods over the next 25 years.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public input on its draft Michigan Mobility 2050 plan, a long-range transportation strategy that will guide planning and investment across the state.

MDOT is holding two virtual public webinars this week. The first is Wednesday, September 16, from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by another Thursday, September 17, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Both sessions will cover the same material and give participants an opportunity to comment on the draft plan.

Michigan Mobility 2050 updates the state’s previous long-range transportation blueprint, Michigan Mobility 2045, which was adopted about five years ago.

MDOT Transportation Planner Kyle Haller said the agency has updated the underlying information used to develop the new plan, including population trends, revenue projections and long-term financial considerations.

“We update all the data for our state, whether that’s demographics, revenue estimates, financial considerations going forward for the next 30 years,” Haller said.

While many of the broad goals from the previous plan remain in place, MDOT says Michigan’s transportation needs and circumstances have changed.

The new plan takes into account an aging population, advances in technology, the growth of remote work and changes in shopping and freight patterns driven by e-commerce.

The plan also looks beyond Michigan’s traditional focus on highways, roads and bridges.

MDOT Transportation Planner Brad Sharlow said the state’s transportation network could include expanded passenger bus and rail service, along with maritime transportation and aviation.

“We also have the desire to have more passenger bus service, passenger rail, for people to get places,” Sharlow said.

The plan also considers how Michigan’s road network can accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists while supporting businesses and the movement of freight.

MDOT says public feedback so far has included requests for better road and bridge conditions, more complete streets and additional transportation choices.

The agency plans to adopt Michigan Mobility 2050 on November 5, meaning residents still have time to influence the final version.

Haller said comments received before the adoption date can result in changes to the plan.

“It’s really important for the people to get their word out, and we’ll adjust the plan accordingly between now and then,” Haller said.

The public webinars are open to Michigan residents as well as local governments, regional agencies, transportation organizations and businesses.

The draft Michigan Mobility 2050 plan, an executive overview and information about the webinars and public-comment process are available through MDOT.