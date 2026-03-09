Hot Car Pet Rescues Protected Under New Indiana Law

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana residents can now legally break into vehicles to rescue pets in danger without facing civil or criminal liability. Gov. Mike Braun signed House Bill 1165 into law, updating the state’s animal protection rules.

The legislation allows any person to forcibly enter a car if they reasonably believe a domestic animal is in imminent danger, provided authorities are contacted first and only the minimum force necessary is used. Police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, and veterinarians performing rescues during their official duties are also protected from liability.

“Previously, someone breaking into a vehicle to save a cat or dog could be responsible for half of the repair costs. Now, residents are fully shielded from financial liability,” WXIN reports.

The bill, authored by 61-year-old State Rep. Wendy McNamara of Evansville, also strengthens penalties for animal-related offenses and clarifies that Indiana’s animal cruelty laws apply to all rodents not considered nuisance animals.

Lawmakers and advocacy groups have called the bill a significant step in public safety and animal protection, ensuring that pets at risk can be rescued without legal repercussions.