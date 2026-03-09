Fort Wayne Police Use Shell Casings to Solve Shootings

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department are using advanced technology to match shell casings from shootings and identify the firearms used, officials say. The system, called the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, compares microscopic markings on shell casings and can link a gun to multiple crime scenes.

The program operates out of a Crime Gun Intelligence Center, where Fort Wayne detectives work alongside agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. What once took months at a state lab to process can now be completed in a matter of hours, officials said.

Since launching in 2025, detectives have entered more than 1,400 shell casings into the system. Those entries have generated 135 investigative leads, connecting guns to separate shootings across the city.

Police officials say the technology is helping to quickly identify patterns of gun violence, trace firearms used in multiple incidents, and provide critical leads that can accelerate investigations and potentially prevent further crimes.

“This system allows us to link cases faster and get actionable information into the hands of detectives,” said a Fort Wayne Police spokesperson, emphasizing that the database supports ongoing efforts to reduce gun-related crime in the community.

The use of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network reflects a growing trend among law enforcement agencies nationwide to adopt forensic technology that enhances investigative efficiency while improving public safety outcomes.