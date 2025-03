FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Firefighters responded to a house fire near Bowser and McKinnie on the city’s southeast side just after 2-30 this morning.

Seven people safely got out of the residence after the fire broke out on the second floor.

It took about 20 minutes to get the blaze under control which resulted in heavy damage to the home.

Firefighters credited working smoke detectors that enabled the family to escape without injury.