American Cancer Society Awards $8 Thousand to Lutheran Hospital Cancer Resource Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Cancer patients at Lutheran Hospital Cancer Resource Center will soon receive transportation assistance.

It’s part of a nationwide investment of $9 million that is expected to provide about 63,000 eligible patients with nearly 800,000 transportation and lodging services. The American Cancer Society awarded $8,000 to Lutheran Hospital Cancer Resource Center.

They say a lack of transportation and lodging needed to receive quality care can lead to missed appointments and delays in care.

Dr. Kamal with the American Cancer Society says transportation obstacles should not be barriers that determine the survival of those needing cancer treatment, and partnering with health systems around the country helps improve cancer outcomes.