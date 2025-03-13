“Operation Heavenly Hands” Discovers Criminal Activity

NORTHERN INDIANA, (WOWO) — A massive crackdown has hit massage parlors that are something less than therapeutic across Northwest and North Central Indiana.

As part of “Operation Heavenly Hands’, undercover officers with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office booked massages, but instead of deep tissue relief, they uncovered deep-rooted criminal activity.

The not-so-relaxing encounters provided the foundation for prostitution-related charges, leading to search warrants and a swift takedown of those involved.

The investigation left no stone or towel unturned in shutting down the illicit operations.

Authorities also provided support for those affected, with police social workers offering victim advocacy services and resources.