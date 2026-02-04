House Passes Budget Bill To End Partial Government Shutdown

(AP) — The House has passed a roughly $1.2 trillion spending package to end the partial government shutdown Tuesday afternoon, cleared by a bipartisan vote under the insistence of President Donald Trump.

The measure funds most of the federal government through Sept. 30, while providing the Department of Homeland Security with short-term funding for two weeks. Lawmakers will return to negotiate potential changes for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as Democrats demand more restrictions on its operations.

Earlier in the afternoon, Speaker Mike Johnson managed to secure the near-unanimous GOP support needed to pass the bill through a procedural vote, despite some members of the party trying to tack unrelated priorities onto the funding package.

Trump called on Republicans to stay united in a social media post Monday, telling holdouts, “There can be NO CHANGES at this time.”

He has said he will sign the bill when it reaches his desk.