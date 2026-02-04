February 4, 2026
Indiana News

Fights At Grand Park Sports Campus

by Network Indiana0

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WOWO) — Westfield police are reviewing video after several fights broke out Sunday afternoon during kids’ 7-on-7 football events at Grand Park Sports Campus.

No arrests have been made. Officers were called around 3:20 p.m. to the Grand Park Events Center, which has indoor sports courts.

When they arrived, multiple fights were already underway, but people involved had started to leave.

Medics treated one man for injuries.

He signed a medical release and was not taken to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Assistant Police Chief Billy J. Adams says the investigation is ongoing as police work to identify those involved.

Related posts

Safety Urged after 2 Indiana Teens Die while Ice Fishing

WOWO News

Suspect in Bank Robbery Arrested

Dean Jackson

Indiana’s Revenue Forecast Predicts Economic Recovery

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.