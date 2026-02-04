Fights At Grand Park Sports Campus

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WOWO) — Westfield police are reviewing video after several fights broke out Sunday afternoon during kids’ 7-on-7 football events at Grand Park Sports Campus.

No arrests have been made. Officers were called around 3:20 p.m. to the Grand Park Events Center, which has indoor sports courts.

When they arrived, multiple fights were already underway, but people involved had started to leave.

Medics treated one man for injuries.

He signed a medical release and was not taken to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Assistant Police Chief Billy J. Adams says the investigation is ongoing as police work to identify those involved.